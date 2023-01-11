ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Mz. Mo
3d ago

I believe that many do supplement their income along with receiving EBT and that we've been able to eat healthier considerably due to that reason and lifestyle changes. after the emergency snap ends I'll be only getting $23 in EBT. it helps that we have that hike on our benefits as far as disability or whatsoever but it really helps to have the extra even if it's not as much.

Reply
2
Related
opb.org

How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis

Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers

One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rep. Bonamici struck by car, expected to fully recover from concussion

Oregon U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, were struck by a car while they were using a crosswalk Friday evening. Bonamici and Simon were crossing Northwest Everett Street near Northwest 19th Avenue when a driver turned into them at low speed and knocked them down, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police did not make any arrests or issue citations related to the incident.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

David Brock Smith appointed to fill southwest Oregon state Senate seat

A previously vacant state Senate seat in southwest Oregon was filled Wednesday. Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

‘OPB Politics Now’: Tina Kotek gets to work

Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week’s episode, OPB political reporter Lauren Dake and editor Anna Griffin examine the promises new Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek made this week, her first on the job, about the state’s newly aggressive approach to the homelessness and housing crisis.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon bighorns face lethal bacteria; Vancouver office space in demand

An outbreak of pneumonia-causing bacteria killed dozens of bighorn sheep in Baker County in 2020. Since then, biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, with help from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, have been working to slow the spread. Biologist Brian Ratliff said the key is finding and removing “chronic shedders,” adult sheep that survive the infection and pass the bacteria onto others. Doing so, Ratliff said, is like solving a murder mystery. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Despite rainy weather in parts of the state, Central Oregon remains in extreme drought

Your browser does not support the audio element. Winter in Oregon signals rain and snowpack which may help dry conditions in some parts of the state. Still, Central Oregon continues to face extreme drought. How will the relentlessly dry conditions affect the region? We check in with Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist, and Eric Klann, a longtime engineer for the city of Prineville.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy