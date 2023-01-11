An outbreak of pneumonia-causing bacteria killed dozens of bighorn sheep in Baker County in 2020. Since then, biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, with help from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, have been working to slow the spread. Biologist Brian Ratliff said the key is finding and removing “chronic shedders,” adult sheep that survive the infection and pass the bacteria onto others. Doing so, Ratliff said, is like solving a murder mystery. (Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald)

