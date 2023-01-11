Read full article on original website
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. It gave no cause of death.
The 1619 Project has an airdate. The six-part limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere with two episodes on Hulu Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly thereafter. The episodes ― “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” ― are adapted from essays from The New York Times bestseller The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story that examines how the legacy of slavery shaped different aspects of contemporary American life. Hosted by Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project is a Lionsgate Production in association with...
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
