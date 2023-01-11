Saudi Filmmakers Hisham Fageeh, Sultan Tamer Launch Indie Shingle DH’BAB Productions, Based in U.S. and Saudi (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Hong Kong DJ who broadcasted for 6 decades dies at 98
Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. It gave no cause of death.
Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’
Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. Included in the presentation was Nikole Hannah-Jones’ six-part limited docuseries “The 1619 Project.” Created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the New York Times, the show seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the center. The episodes (titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice”) are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin...
‘The 1619 Project’: Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Docuseries From Nikole Hannah-Jones
The 1619 Project has an airdate. The six-part limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, is set to premiere with two episodes on Hulu Jan. 26, with two episodes releasing weekly thereafter. The episodes ― “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” ― are adapted from essays from The New York Times bestseller The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story that examines how the legacy of slavery shaped different aspects of contemporary American life. Hosted by Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project is a Lionsgate Production in association with...
SFGate
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
SFGate
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
SFGate
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
Harry Styles just added 2 last-minute 'Love on Tour' shows near Palm Springs
Here's how you can get some highly coveted Harry Styles tickets.
