Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’
Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. Included in the presentation was Nikole Hannah-Jones’ six-part limited docuseries “The 1619 Project.” Created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the New York Times, the show seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the center. The episodes (titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice”) are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin...
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Harry Styles just added 2 last-minute 'Love on Tour' shows near Palm Springs
Here's how you can get some highly coveted Harry Styles tickets.
