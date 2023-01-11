Read full article on original website
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek holds annual bal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras magic was on full display Friday night. The Krewe of Sobek held its annual bal at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year's theme: "Sobek Travels the World." There was lots of great music and food as the krewe presented its royal court as they celebrate...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
KTBS
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek holds float loading party
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek is ready to let the good times roll. The group held its annual float loading party Thursday night. Krewe members stocked their floats with beads and other throws they’ll need this weekend. Sobek’s parade brings the party to the people as it...
KTBS
MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
KTBS
What's Happening: Jan. 13-16
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. 20th Annual African American Voice Program: An Evening of Performance with Special Moments for Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc. 312 West 4th Street.
KTBS
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 50s is the forecast for Saturday's Krewe of Sobek parade.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Krewe of Sobek Parade and Krewe of Harambee Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex -- specifically the Krewe of Sobek parade and the Krewe of Harambee parade.
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek set to roll Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The first official Mardi Gras parade of the season is gearing up to roll Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek will make its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World! This is Sobek's 20th anniversary and this year's parade will be the krewe's 19th.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Police foot chase causes Texarkana school to lockdown. A police foot chase...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
KTBS
New Louisiana dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat of World War II
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. It honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War II, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
KTBS
Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers
SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
cenlanow.com
Passport Department opens in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new location for area residents to secure and renew their passports will open Monday in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office announced the grand opening of its new Passport Department at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. On-site passport photographs, certified copies of Louisiana-issued birth certificates, and other civil documents needed in the passport application process will also be available.
