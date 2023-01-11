(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO