Detroit Lakes, MN

Thiel Eclipses 1,000 Points as Perham beats Hawley; Yellowjackets improve to 11-1

PERHAM, MN (KDLM/KPRW) – The Perham Yellowjackets improved to 11-1 on Friday night with a 59-54 win over the Hawley Nuggets. The game began with all eyes on Perham junior Willow Thiel, who entered the game 10 points shy of 1,000 career points. Thiel finished with a game-high 22 and 1012 career points, becoming the 14th Yellowjacket player to eclipse the 1,000 point mark. The school record is 1,563 by Katrina Moenkedick.
Laker Boys Hockey Gets Shut Out By Bemidji, 3-0

The Laker boys hockey team fell to the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday night 3-0 at the Kent Freeman Arena. The Lumberjacks scored a late powerplay goal in the second and two goals in the third to earn their sixth straight victory and improve to 9-6 overall. The Lakers and Lumberjacks...
Frazee senior Faith Hamm named MSHSL Most Valuable Teammate of the Week

FRAZEE, MN (KDLM) – Frazee senior Hope Hamm was named the MSHSL Most Valuable Teammate for the week of January 9th, 2023. The Minnesota State High School League recognizes students that demonstrate the characteristics of a Valuable Teammate, including being a positive influence on their team, exemplifying leadership and sportsmanship, and being respectful, reliable, and supportive of others.
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backset To North Dakota State

Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Horse-drawn buggy involved in crash on highway southwest of Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Deer Creek, Minnesota couple suffered minor injuries when the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was struck by an SUV southwest of Wadena Wednesday morning. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was traveling on County Highway 50 heading east when...
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Students shaken up after school bus crash west of Bagley

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One student was hurt in a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater County, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 7. A Honda CR-V was driving west on...
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Ottertail Man who Drowned in Otter Tail Lake Identified

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.

