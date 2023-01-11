ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No. 11 K-State falls to No. 17 TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 17 TCU 82-68 in Fort Worth. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 pts and 8 boards, National Player of the Week Markquis Nowell followed with 16 pts.
FORT WORTH, TX
WIBW

Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City native is staying home. Rylan Childers was drafted to the KC Current Thursday night in the fourth round with the 42nd pick. The 5′7 Midfielder started in all 20 matches for the Jayhawks this season. She recorded seven goals, six assists, and 20 points. She spent the last three years with KU after she transferred from Kansas City.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play

Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KPZ Week 5 (B): Piper 71, Topeka West 56

The Celtic Fox saw a full house Friday night as they welcomed the annual Jam4dan fundraiser. The fundraiser in its 16th year supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship.
KSNT News

What’s in store for Seaman schools this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Olivia Taylor

Olivia Taylor, 16, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, in Lawrence. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in the area. Missing from: Lawrence, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 10, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height then: 5’7’’. Weight...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic. The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
MANHATTAN, KS

