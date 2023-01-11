Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
WIBW
No. 11 K-State falls to No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 17 TCU 82-68 in Fort Worth. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 pts and 8 boards, National Player of the Week Markquis Nowell followed with 16 pts.
WIBW
Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City native is staying home. Rylan Childers was drafted to the KC Current Thursday night in the fourth round with the 42nd pick. The 5′7 Midfielder started in all 20 matches for the Jayhawks this season. She recorded seven goals, six assists, and 20 points. She spent the last three years with KU after she transferred from Kansas City.
KU Sports
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
This coaching mantra has helped Jerome Tang lead Kansas State to unexpected heights
Shoot your arrow: How three simple words have helped Jerome Tang lead Kansas State basketball to unexpected heights this season
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Kansas State’s long snapper announces return to Wildcats with hilarious post
“I’m not gonna be a doctor, but I’m having a great time. Let’s do it again.”
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play
Friday Shoot Around: Pierson McAtee assesses Kansas State's fast start to Big 12 play. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Pierson McAtee to examine the Wildcats' 4-0 start in Big 12 action. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
WIBW
KPZ Week 5 (B): Piper 71, Topeka West 56
The Celtic Fox saw a full house Friday night as they welcomed the annual Jam4dan fundraiser. The fundraiser in its 16th year supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship.
What’s in store for Seaman schools this year
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year. The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by […]
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Olivia Taylor
Olivia Taylor, 16, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, in Lawrence. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in the area. Missing from: Lawrence, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 10, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height then: 5’7’’. Weight...
WIBW
Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic. The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.
WIBW
Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka. Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward. Rev. Hutchings spoke with...
WIBW
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
Comments / 0