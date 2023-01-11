Read full article on original website
Sam Stosur announces Australian Open will be her farewell to tennis
Sam Stosur’s revelation that the Australian Open will be her farewell to tennis has swiftly prompted a deluge of tears and tributes from within the sport. Her home grand slam is set to give one of the much-loved greats of the domestic game an emotional send-off following her declaration that her 21st year at the Australian Open, in the two doubles events, will be her last before retirement.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Willy Gnonto could play a big part in Leeds' bid to stay in the Premier League
When teenage starlet Willy Gnonto arrived at Elland Road in September amid a fanfare of little more than curiosity and caution, the pint-sized flier was not being hailed as the saviour of Leeds United.
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
