Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Night Through Monday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches of Rain

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO