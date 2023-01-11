Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Night Through Monday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches of Rain

Read full article on original website
When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?
SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford region prepares for weekend of heavy rain, mountain snow; flood watch in effect for holiday weekend
The National Weather Service has issued an emergency flood watch for the San Joaquin Valley that will remain in effect through the three-day Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. Forecasters are predicting excessive rainfall which may result in flooding of creeks, streams and rivers, and are advising people not to...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
goldrushcam.com
Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel in 8 Counties Across Central, Northern California as Winter Storm Resumes – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties
January 14, 2023 - With more rain and snow in the forecast, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is prepositioning swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel across eight counties in central and northern California, including Monterey, Sonoma, Sutter, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Fresno, Merced and Tulare counties. Additional resources are deployed to fire departments in Lathrop/Manteca, Oakland and Ukiah in advance of this next round of ongoing winter storms.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
goldrushcam.com
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
goldrushcam.com
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm This Holiday Weekend – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties
January 13, 2023 - The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Crews plow through snow to make emergency access road into Ponderosa ahead of storm
Mountain communities in Tulare County are dealing with the aftermath of a series of powerful storms.
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
goldrushcam.com
Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge
January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels. Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated. "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said. Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said. "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation." "Some...
tspr.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Mariposa County: One-Way Traffic Control Delays Expected on State Route 140 for January 15-21, 2023
January 12, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to perform one-way traffic control on State Route 140 at various points from the. Merced County line to east of Trower Road for highway construction beginning Tuesday, January 17, through Friday, January 20, 2023,...
Crews set up at Clovis Rodeo Grounds working to restore power statewide
Atmospheric rivers have been hitting all of California these last two weeks, and over 10,000 of PG&E customers, in the Central Valley alone, have lost power.
sierranewsonline.com
State Route 140 Temporarily Closed in Merced River Canyon
UPDATE – State Route 140 has re-opened at 5 PM on January 10, 2023. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
