Celebrities Couldn't Stop Fawning Over Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes—See the Best Moments

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago

I mean, can we blame them?

Brad Pitt appeared to be the man of the evening at Tuesday night's Golden Globes .

Multiple celebrities could barely keep their composure while being in the same room as the Hollywood heartthrob, who was nominated in the supporting actor category for his role in the new film Babylon .

While he didn't end up taking home the award, Pitt, 59, was definitely still a winner by the end of the night, after several celebrities appeared to be starstruck over his mere presence.

Among those fangirling was Quinta Brunson , who won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series. While she was giving her impassioned acceptance speech, she couldn't help but get distracted by Pitt in the audience.

"Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh—Hey, Brad Pitt," she said in her speech, before beginning to blush a little. Pitt, for his part, looked quite flattered, as he was seen flashing a giant smile from the audience.

Henry Winkler also seemed overjoyed to interact with Pitt, and the pair even posed for a photo together at one point during the night.

Winkler, 77, shared the wholesome snap to his Twitter later on, as he looked absolutely jazzed to be posing alongside the Moneyball star.

"Hold the PHONE !!!" Winkler wrote next to the pic.

Austin Butler also praised Pitt in his acceptance speech, after the Elvis star was announced as the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

"I'm in this room full of my heroes," he said while accepting the award on stage, adding, "Brad, I love you !"

Butler, 32, was also photographed getting some congratulations from Pitt, as the two actors—who co-starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood– embraced in a quick hug after Butler's win.

Regina Hall also ended the night with her own quip about Pitt's dreaminess, as she jokingly referred to herself as "Mrs. Pitt" while going on stage to present.

"I think they got my name wrong. Yeah. It’s Mrs. Pitt. Brad is right here, so I’m so sorry, honey. No really, that was really disrespectful," she joked, while Pitt was seen laughing along with the rest of the audience.

We can't say we blame Hall for shooting her shot!

