Wood River, IL

advantagenews.com

Wood River sewer separation update

More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Riverview Drive reconstruction update

Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are underway. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide. Right now the work consists of stabilizing the slope by drilling in “nails” to stabilize the side prior to putting in a permanent solution.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton to consider deal for HVAC installation

The Alton City Council has given tentative approval to an agreement with Trane for installation of HVAC systems at various city facilities. The upgrades to the city HVAC systems will be paid for in large part with ARPA funding, and some incentives are available from other entities as well. The process to get to this point actually started before the pandemic hit a few years ago.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jerry Shelton

Jerry Ray Shelton, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1939, in Dixon, Missouri, a son of the late Ray and Melinda (Renfrow) Shelton. He married Sandra Lorene (Wilkins) Shelton on June 30, 1962, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Boeing in 1996 after 40 years of dedicated service as an electrician with McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at his property in Vienna, Missouri. He cherished the special times shared with his children and grandchildren and loved his dog, Sugar. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Tracy Shelton of Granite City, Rob and Julie Shelton of Caseyville and Steve Shelton of Rocheport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Alex) Cole, Josh (Melissia) Wilkins, Megan (Phil Grapes) Shelton, Boone (Courtney) Shelton and Sam Shelton; six great grandchildren, Riley, McKenna, Addison, Mason, Oliver and Kailey; a sister, Joy (Tom) Dye of Springfield, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jane Holcomb, Jackie (Bob) Stack and Carl (Cecilia) Shelton.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Sarah Pride

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sarah Elizabeth Pride, 37, of Cottage Hills passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born November 5, 1985 in Wood River. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, cousin, and friend. Her family was what filled her...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Tri-Township Park Petting Zoo has a new, temporary, resident

This little piggy went to the market. This little piggy stayed home. And this little piggy, the newest resident at the Tri-Township Park Petting Zoo, may have made his way half-way across the Metro East to find himself in Troy. Visitors for the past few days have been going “hog-wild”...
TROY, IL
advantagenews.com

Catalytic converter thieves hit Belleville bus yard

The Belleville School District 201 is reporting 17 of their smaller school busses were hit overnight by catalytic converter thieves. Access to the bus yard on Mascoutah Avenue was apparently made by cutting through a fence on the back of the property. Different busses had to be pressed into service,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Chick-fil-A Construction Progress

Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

