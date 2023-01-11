NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Coldon, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma CB C.J. Coldon

C.J. Coldon

Oklahoma Sooners

#21

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 180

40: 4.56

DOB: 9/3/1998

Hometown: Belleville, IL

High School: Althoff Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

C.J. Coldon is a transfer from the University of Wyoming. This season, Coldon played in 11 games and started each of the last three. He led the team and tied for 17th nationally with four interceptions. He also totaled 41 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups. He received All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition from the league’s coaches. In 2021 at Wyoming, he started every game and registered 67 total tackles (48 solo) with 4.5 for loss. He also led the team with 902 snaps and 10 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection. In high school, he was rated a three-star cornerback, according to Rivals.