ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Weekly

Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTmMw_0kBCVwqL00
Tron Lightcycle Run opens in April

Disney World's newest attraction, the Tron Lightcycle Ride, finally has a firm opening date, and it's coming up quick.

The long-awaited high-speed motorbike roller coaster , based on the 1982 Disney sci-fi flick Tron and 2010 follow-up
Tron Legacy , will open in the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland on April 4 of this year.

Tron Lightcycle Run was originally announced in 2017 and replaces the old Tomorrowland Speedway as part of a continued revamping of Tomorrowland.

The Disney Parks Blog announcement describes the ride's themes as spinning out of the events of Tron Legacy :

When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. It’s your Team Blue against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. The attraction will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

If you're in the mood for ride spoilers, a version of Tron Lightcycle Run has been up and running at Shanghai Disneyland for several years now, and there are plenty of POV ride-through videos on YouTube.
[content-1]

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Disney World Preparing to Shut Down Major Animal Kingdom Ride

Parkgoers heading to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park now have one less attraction to add to their itinerary. The Orlando-based theme park on Monday, Jan. 9 officially closed the Kali River Rapids ride, sparking some fears that the closure could be permanent. News of the closure was first confirmed...
ORLANDO, FL
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Orlando Weekly

Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era

Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits.  At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disneyland Announces FREE PhotoPass Downloads For ALL Guests

Disney fans have had mixed feelings about some of the changes happening within the Disney company over the last few years. Well, Disney released a big update today, and we think this will be a popular one!. Disney shared that beginning on February 4th, guests will be able to access...
disneyfanatic.com

Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks

It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES

Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
FLORIDA STATE
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Did Fans Crack the Code? Disney’s Cryptic Message Thought to Hold ‘TRON’ Opening Date

Latest Update: 12:33 pm ET- CONFIRMED: Disney World Reveals TRON Ride’s Opening Date. Previous Update: 11:35 am ET – Disney World Drops New Clue, Teases TRON Opening MONTH. Last night, Disney Parks dropped a Tweet that many fans believe reveals the opening date for the highly anticipated roller coaster: TRON: Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park.
Inside the Magic

Disney Mysteriously Cancels ALL Fantasmic! Shows For Extended Closure

Disney has seemingly canceled multiple performances of the fan-favorite show Fantasmic! Is the coming Disney100 celebration to blame?. Fantasmic! has been a fan-favorite nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park for over 30 years, mesmerizing millions of fans and generations as they journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination. However, it would seem that the hit Disney show will take an abrupt break at the Southern California theme park.
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
918
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy