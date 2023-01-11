ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 74

No Matter How You Do the Math, Numbers Don’t Add Up to a School Staffing Crisis

By Mike Antonucci
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MwnK_0kBCVtCA00

School X has 10 teachers and 100 students. Two teachers quit and seven students graduate. School X then hires three new teachers and enrolls five new students.

Does School X have a staffing crisis?

One would think it is an easy question to answer. School X ends up with more teachers and fewer students. It’s simple arithmetic. But even though this example reflects what is happening in the U.S. today, the story persists that education hiring is failing to keep up with a wave of employee exits.

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for The 74 Newsletter

Fortunately, the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics provide extensive databases of numbers on K-12 student enrollment and employee hiring, firing, resignations and retirements. Their historical data go back a long way.

From 2001 through 2017, state and local government education agencies hired an average of 1,676,000 employees a year, while 1,634,000 employees left, either through their own or their employer’s action. That’s 43,000 additional employees above replacement every year for 17 years.

The year 2020 was an aberration due to COVID, as hiring fell precipitously and separations grew. But schools were closed in most places for the entire year, so it could hardly be otherwise.

Related: School Budgets Soar 16% Over 2 Years, But Experts Warn of ‘Bloodletting’ to Come

Nevertheless, staffing for the years 2018 through 2022 shows that public education still managed to add more employees than it lost.

During the last five years, state and local government agencies hired an average of 1,961,400 education employees a year, while 1,955,400 left. In the last two years, schools have been on a record hiring boom, adding 706,000 more employees than they had at the end of 2020.

Hiring isn’t done in a vacuum, or at least it shouldn’t be. The number of teachers, administrators and support workers is supposed to be related to the number of students served. However, while the education workforce is expanding, student enrollment is shrinking.

The center reported there were 49.4 million K-12 students in 2020 and projects that number to fall by a further 2 million students by the year 2030.

Related: Smith: Some Clues to What States Will Do When School COVID Funding Runs Out

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see where this is heading. Schools will continue to use the available COVID relief money to hire more employees, until it runs out in 2024. There will be fewer students when that happens, leading to school closures and a major political push to raise tax revenues to replace the expired federal funding.

It will also lead to layoffs, and thanks to seniority rules, those who will be laid off are the same people being hired now.

There seems to be no end to this cycle, so keep it in mind during the 2024-25 school year, when instead of banner headlines about the educator hiring crisis, they will be about the educator layoff crisis.

Comments / 17

Aristotle
2d ago

There are plenty of teachers if the kids behave. We have immediaccess to more information than ever before. The origin of our educational problems rests not in schools, but rather in homes.

Reply(3)
12
Peter Chauvin
2d ago

a lot of those hires are bloated beurocrats who don't actually do anything. there is a difference between hiring school staff and hiring teachers

Reply(1)
10
pual simpn
2d ago

yup. the public schools have become a giant lie. we need 100% school vouchers / school choice. force the public schools to compete for the money they spend.

Reply(3)
7
Related
The 74

3 Ways for Schools to Make Sure They Get What They Pay for in Learning Recovery

American households invest time and money in things they assume are worth it, whether it is because they are believed to improve quality of life or are cost-effective. New parents may be loyal to a particular diaper brand that they believe prevents leaks. Families purchase or prepare school lunches to give their children a balanced […]
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Washington Examiner

Public schools still haven't learned from the pandemic

Over 1 million students across the country left the public school system between fall 2019 and fall 2020. As a result, several public school districts will be strained as they lose funding. Maybe now politicians and school officials will take their jobs more seriously. Public school enrollment dropped from 50.8...
MICHIGAN STATE
The 74

Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation.  The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
msn.com

The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
The 74

New Data: Post-COVID, School Leaders Frustrated in Efforts to Curb Misbehavior

U.S. school leaders feel increasingly hampered in their ability to curb student misbehavior, according to federal data made public Thursday. Inadequate training in classroom management, pushback from parents, and fear of student retaliation were all cited as greater obstacles than they were before the pandemic.  The revelations came from the latest release of the School […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The 74

Opinion: School Attendance Problems Are Complex, and Our Solutions Need to be as Well

Over the past few years, the pandemic prompted school closures and remote learning that drew international attention to issues of students missing school — what researchers call “non-attendance.” Millions of students across the world missing varying amounts of school raises concerns about students’ learning loss and mental health — and also about long-term implications, particularly […]
The 74

New Data: Female College Enrollment Drops at Twice the Rate of Male Students

New data shows gender disparities in fall 2022 college freshmen enrollment, with female students opting out at more than twice the rate of males, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Across all four-year universities and community colleges, male freshmen enrollment declined by 1.3 percent compared to female freshmen enrollment […]
KANSAS STATE
The 74

Opinion: Schools Must Embrace the Looming Disruption of ChatGPT

When I do a live demo of ChatGPT for people who haven’t used it before, the reaction is always the same: awe. Their jaws drop as they watch a chatbot generate flawless, original prose in response to their questions. ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by a new type of artificial intelligence. It has […]
The 74

COVID Brief: More Parents Opposed to School Vaccine Mandates

This is our biweekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  Opposition to School Vaccine Mandates Rose During Pandemic The Big Three Schools Are Spending Big Bucks on Online Tutoring. Here’s What They’ve Learned ‘Late-in-the-Game’ COVID Relief Fund Guidance Leaves Some Scratching Their Heads Learning Loss […]
The 74

Kentucky Drops in Education Rankings; Report Shows Young Readers Struggling

Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent years when compared to other states. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The 74

The 10 Most Memorable Teachers Union Quotes of 2022

Teachers union officers and activists had a lot to say in 2022 — and others had a lot to say about them. Here are the 10 most memorable teachers union quotes of 2022, in countdown order: 10. “I understand that we have elections, but at the end of the day, we need politics out of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy