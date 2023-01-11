ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Random Lake, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago

Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
NEENAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year

A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

