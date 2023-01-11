ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Alice Cooper is coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A famous American Rock singer is making a stop in North Charleston in May. Alice Cooper who is a member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be performing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 15. Presale for the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Nashville-based Hugh-Baby's BBQ location to open in West Ashley on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new, old-school barbeque and burger shop is opening its doors in West Ashley on Friday. Restaurateur Pat Martin describes Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop as a "Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm Southern hospitality." Martin says nearly everything...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Charleston Museum hosts its 250th birthday party Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum is hosting its 250th birthday party today, Jan. 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for members and free with paid admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Unique displays,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws host 'major' adoption event Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Over 21 puppies, 30 plus adult dogs, 2 cats, and 1 kitten are available for adoption at the Dorchester Paws event Saturday, Jan. 14. Dorchester Paws is open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the following animals to be adopted:. Medium breed puppies...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant owners emphasize importance of Charleston Restaurant Week

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCIV) — The week for the Lowcountry foodies is finally here. Today marks the start of Charleston Restaurant Week. The decades long event hosted in the Tri-county area offers discounted prices to encourage people to come to support the Lowcountry's culinary industry during the slow season.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

FishingBooker names Charleston one of best cities to fish in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — FishingBooker has named the Holy City one of the best destinations to fish in the country in 2023. The platform, created for people who book fishing trips, noted various reasons Charleston made the top 12 cities. Charleston is surrounded by tidal creeks and salt marshes...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Career fair looks to help veterans and others in the Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) is hosting an open house career fair offering more than 40 positions in the Charleston area. The career fair will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at SRC's office, 1101 Remount Road, North Charleston, according to a press release from SRC.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefly Distillery announces first 2 day food truck festival

HOLY CITY SINNER — Firefly Distillery will host its first two-day Food Truck Festival on Saturday, February 4th (12 pm to 5 pm) and Sunday, February 5th (12 pm to 4 pm). In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival, the free event will feature fare ranging from Greek to Italian cuisine and southern comfort food to healthy eats.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Expansion on the horizon for Summerville Food Bank

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV ) — Hunger is a familiar problem for the Lowcountry. With inflation, more and more families need help to put food on the table. One local food bank has plans to expand and hopes a new status will help them feed more people. Abraham Belanger wears...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant Town Council considers addition of citizen-run green commission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

