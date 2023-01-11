MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO