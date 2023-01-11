Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alice Cooper is coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A famous American Rock singer is making a stop in North Charleston in May. Alice Cooper who is a member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be performing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 15. Presale for the...
Nashville-based Hugh-Baby's BBQ location to open in West Ashley on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new, old-school barbeque and burger shop is opening its doors in West Ashley on Friday. Restaurateur Pat Martin describes Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop as a "Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm Southern hospitality." Martin says nearly everything...
The Charleston Museum hosts its 250th birthday party Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum is hosting its 250th birthday party today, Jan. 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for members and free with paid admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Unique displays,...
Charleston's beach town to host 'Taste of Folly' festival Friday and Saturday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — “At least three sleeves. Definitely three, because it’s gonna be a day,” Kelly Travers jokes with the employees at the Folly Beach Crab Shack. Travers is the Folly Association of Business Event Coordinator. And the Folly Beach Crab Shack is one...
Foundation announces entertainment and beneficiaries for Lowcountry Oyster Festival
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, 1235 Long Point Road. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release from the Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF). In...
Churches in tri-county area to open warming centers this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday...
Dorchester Paws host 'major' adoption event Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Over 21 puppies, 30 plus adult dogs, 2 cats, and 1 kitten are available for adoption at the Dorchester Paws event Saturday, Jan. 14. Dorchester Paws is open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the following animals to be adopted:. Medium breed puppies...
Restaurant owners emphasize importance of Charleston Restaurant Week
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCIV) — The week for the Lowcountry foodies is finally here. Today marks the start of Charleston Restaurant Week. The decades long event hosted in the Tri-county area offers discounted prices to encourage people to come to support the Lowcountry's culinary industry during the slow season.
Cemetery restoration expert helps honor Lowcountry veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Cemetery Restoration expert, Joe Ferrannini explains the process of lifting the top plate on box tomb. The work is being done at the Clark Burial Grounds located on the Cypress Trees Plantation property. That is on Edisto Island. Ferrannini is based out of his Upstate...
Goose Creek United Methodist to open as warming shelter Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek United Methodist is opening its doors for those in need as a warming center Saturday, Jan. 14. The church will open at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next few days.
FishingBooker names Charleston one of best cities to fish in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — FishingBooker has named the Holy City one of the best destinations to fish in the country in 2023. The platform, created for people who book fishing trips, noted various reasons Charleston made the top 12 cities. Charleston is surrounded by tidal creeks and salt marshes...
North Charleston vs Philip Simmons | High School Hoops | FULL GAME
North Charleston and Philip Simmons faced off on Friday in Week 2 of High School Hoops, driven by Crews Chevrolet. A full replay of the game can be viewed in the media player below or on the official ABC News 4 Facebook and YouTube pages. High School Hoops driven by...
Career fair looks to help veterans and others in the Charleston area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) is hosting an open house career fair offering more than 40 positions in the Charleston area. The career fair will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at SRC's office, 1101 Remount Road, North Charleston, according to a press release from SRC.
Lowcountry Land Trust asks for input on plans of 44-acre preserve surrounding Angel Oak
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans are starting to finalize for the Angel Oak Preserve. It's 44 acres of land surrounding the historic angel oak tree in the heart of Johns Island. The Lowcountry Land Trust wants your feedback on the plans for the park and is asking for...
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
Firefly Distillery announces first 2 day food truck festival
HOLY CITY SINNER — Firefly Distillery will host its first two-day Food Truck Festival on Saturday, February 4th (12 pm to 5 pm) and Sunday, February 5th (12 pm to 4 pm). In partnership with the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival, the free event will feature fare ranging from Greek to Italian cuisine and southern comfort food to healthy eats.
College of Charleston Libraries to receive $150K to support history initiative
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation (GDDF) has awarded the College of Charleston Libraries a $150,000 grant in support of the new Lowcountry Oral History Initiative (LOHI). The College of Charleston announced the grant in a press release on Jan. 12. The grant was provided...
Expansion on the horizon for Summerville Food Bank
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV ) — Hunger is a familiar problem for the Lowcountry. With inflation, more and more families need help to put food on the table. One local food bank has plans to expand and hopes a new status will help them feed more people. Abraham Belanger wears...
Mount Pleasant Town Council considers addition of citizen-run green commission
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.
FAA issues cause delays, canceled trips for travelers at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue with an air mission system Wednesday morning caused several delays and cancellations at Charleston International Airport (CHS). As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 57 flights were delayed, and 18 were canceled at Charleston International. Kanan Van Williams was...
