Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Maksim Chmerkovskiy After Miscarriages
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's dance team is growing. After opening up to fans about her fertility journey, the Dancing With the Stars pro is officially pregnant, a rep for the couple confirms to E! News. Peta also shared the happy news on her Instagram Jan. 13. "It brings me...
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Baby
This baby news deserves its own Mirrorball Trophy. Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child on Jan. 10, the couple announced on Instagram with a...
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
How Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Made Her HGTV Dreams Come True
You know that idle fantasy you get when you've watch one too many HGTV shows? Like, I could totally flip houses. It can't be that hard. Yeah, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are...
See Pregnant Keke Palmer's Goddess-Inspired Maternity Photo Shoot
Keke Palmer is making some joyful noise. The Nope star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, couldn't help but to gush over how her recent goddess-inspired maternity...
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff That Makes a Lot of Sense
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it. In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25...
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle in Evening Gowns & Swimwear
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe...
Gabriella Brooks’ Birthday Post for Liam Hemsworth Is Catching Fire
Gabriella Brooks is celebrating boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday like a true victor. The model posted a snapshot of the Hunger Games alum to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, showing Liam...
Ryan Dorsey Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ex Naya Rivera on What Would've Been Her 36th Birthday
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera. The actor, who is father to the Glee alum's 7-year-old son Josey, shared a touching tribute to his ex on what would've been her 36th birthday. Naya died at the age of 33 in a July 2020 drowning accident.
Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are True Co-Pilots at Red Carpet Movie Premiere
Watch: Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move. This couple is ready for takeoff. The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made a perfect landing on the Jan. 10 red carpet for the New York screening of the 2023 film Plane. For the event, Peter, famously dubbed...
Savannah Chrisley Encourages Mom Julie to “Fight the Good Fight” Days Before Entering Prison
Watch: Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence. Savannah Chrisley is sending a special message to "superhero" mom Julie Chrisley. In honor of her mom's 50th birthday, the 25-year-old paid tribute on social media, encouraging her to "fight the good fight" amid the family's legal troubles. Julie's birthday comes just days before the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband Todd Chrisley are set to being their prison sentences in their tax fraud case.
