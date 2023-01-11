ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court

Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors

Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially expanded their family. The couple welcomed a baby on Jan. 13, the Grammy winner announced during a private concert shortly after the bundle of joy's arrival, People reports. According to the outlet, John told the audience the baby was born "this morning" and called it a "blessed day."
Savannah Chrisley Encourages Mom Julie to “Fight the Good Fight” Days Before Entering Prison

Watch: Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence. Savannah Chrisley is sending a special message to "superhero" mom Julie Chrisley. In honor of her mom's 50th birthday, the 25-year-old paid tribute on social media, encouraging her to "fight the good fight" amid the family's legal troubles. Julie's birthday comes just days before the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband Todd Chrisley are set to being their prison sentences in their tax fraud case.
