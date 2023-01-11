Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Harry Styles-themed Ice Skate Night to K-Play! Fest, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. K-Play! Fest L.A. 2023 (Pomona): K-Play Fest is back! The first-ever fan hosted K-Pop event is hosting...
L.A. Weekly
Little Dom’s Celebrates 15 Years With A $15 Monday Night Supper
To celebrate 15 years of Los Feliz’s cozy Italian haunt, Little Dom’s will kick off a weeklong celebration starting on Monday, Jan. 16, where co-owner and executive chef Brandon Boudet will offer a one-night-only $15 Monday Night Supper (typically offered at $25), a three-course meal featuring a green salad, beef braciole with Parmesan polenta, and a warm chocolate cake with caramel and creme fraiche whipped cream. A bottle of House Wine will be available for $25.
L.A. Weekly
Art Season Highlights: 12 Shows to See this Winter and Spring
January is always a great excuse to reset the big-show calendar with a fresh season, and it’s also the run-up to the new tradition of Art Week Los Angeles (don’t call it Frieze Week) in February. That will be its own weather system, and more to come on that later. In the meantime, here are 12 exhibitions — from kings of Pop to queens of new history, diasporic and hyper-local visions, mixed media extravaganzas, and tech-forward adventures — that already have our full attention, and they haven’t even opened yet.
yovenice.com
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at Age 54 After Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area.
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
luxury-houses.net
THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million
594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
stonyplainreporter.com
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54
LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that...
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Los Angeles Mansion with 20,000 SF of Venerable Beauty and An Artful Abundance of Sophistication Hit The Market for $68 Million
1859 Bel Air Road Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1859 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, California is a premier tri-level estate in Bel Air by award-winning architectural firm Tag Front and world-renowned interior designer Cesar Giraldo, is a home of impeccable attention to detail, an unmistakable eye for global design, and one of the finest vast view lots in Los Angele. This Home in Los Angeles offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1859 Bel Air Road, please contact Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) & Tomer Fridman (Phone: 310-919-1038) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
fox10phoenix.com
Golden Globes: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says he had to miss ceremony due to flooding after LA storms
LOS ANGELES - Kevin Costner announced he missed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards due to flooding from rainstorms in Los Angeles County. The 67-year-old "Yellowstone" star, who was nominated for best actor in a drama series at the awards ceremony, shared a Twitter video in which he explained that he and his wife Christine Baumgarter would be absent from the show.
Will.i.am helps close the digital divide in his Boyle Heights community
Thanks to will.i.am and WeLink, Estrada Courts residents are getting fast internet at no cost to them.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
