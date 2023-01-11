ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Jerry Jones drops puzzling take on Dak Prescott’s interception issues

The Dallas Cowboys might be in the playoffs after posting a 12-5 record, but Dak Prescott threw a league-worst 15 interceptions. That’s certainly concerning as they look to make a Super Bowl run, starting with a Wild Card Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you’re asking owner Jerry Jones though, he’s not worried the least about Dak coughing up the football when it matters most.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking

14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
Look: Trevon Diggs Has Message For Dak Prescott's Critics

Dak Prescott must end one of the worst funks of his career to take the Dallas Cowboys deep into the playoffs. Despite a thumb injury limiting him to 12 games, Prescott tied Davis Mills with an NFL-high 15 interceptions. He threw 11 in the final seven games and only completed 14 of 37 passes in last ...
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'

Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
Look: Arch Manning Already Made 1 Freshman Mistake

Former five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning hasn't been on the University of Texas campus for long, but he's already made his first mistake. The star quarterback suffered a freshman fault this week - one that was plastered all over social media. Manning appeared to have misplaced his student ...
