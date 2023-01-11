YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – “Everything But the Oink” at Historic Brattonsville continues throughout January and we have a preview of what you can expect this month. “Historically dressed interpreters demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. Every Saturday for the month of January at Historic Brattonsville, knives are sharpened, pots are seasoned and the processing begins. “Everything but the Oink” presents how the pig was valued and fully utilized by the early settlers.”

