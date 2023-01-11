ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches. Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.
Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
Vandals can’t keep Lancaster restaurant down as community supports it

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have never been more people inside Marcelo’s restaurant at one time than there was tonight. Just one month ago, a sheet and wood covered the front door after vandals smashed it and destroyed everything they could inside. But tonight, the Lancaster community came out to support this small business with food and music in a Friday benefit concert.
Jack Holladay: Remembering a Friend to Many

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We here at CN2 want to remember and celebrate one of our beloved colleagues at Comporium (CN2’s parent company). Jack Holladay retired just last year after 38 years of service. We, along with the community were devastated to learn the news that Jack passed away Tuesday.
12th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration Encouraging the Younger Generation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 12th annual York MLK Celebration Breakfast taking place this morning, Friday, January 13, kicking off a long weekend full of events throughout the tri-county. During the breakfast program many spoke leading up to their keynote speaker James Thompson, Co-Founder of Big Woo...
Everything But the Oink – Events at Brattonsville

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – “Everything But the Oink” at Historic Brattonsville continues throughout January and we have a preview of what you can expect this month. “Historically dressed interpreters demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. Every Saturday for the month of January at Historic Brattonsville, knives are sharpened, pots are seasoned and the processing begins. “Everything but the Oink” presents how the pig was valued and fully utilized by the early settlers.”
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Professional Boxer Jonnie Rice

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – From Basketball to Boxing! CN2’s Jeremy Wynder chats with Jonnie Rice about his time as a Winthrop Eagle and how that prepared him for his career today in the ring. And, after more than a year between bouts Rice is preparing to...
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
