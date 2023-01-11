Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches. Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.
cn2.com
Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
qcnews.com
Vandals can’t keep Lancaster restaurant down as community supports it
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have never been more people inside Marcelo’s restaurant at one time than there was tonight. Just one month ago, a sheet and wood covered the front door after vandals smashed it and destroyed everything they could inside. But tonight, the Lancaster community came out to support this small business with food and music in a Friday benefit concert.
cn2.com
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Nursing Careers, MLK Events, Chic-Fil-A Opens, Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center say they have several nurses throughout their hospitals who changed their career to nursing saying it was a “calling.”. The western chapter of the York County NAACP is holding it’s 42nd annual MLK Parade in down town...
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
cn2.com
Jack Holladay: Remembering a Friend to Many
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We here at CN2 want to remember and celebrate one of our beloved colleagues at Comporium (CN2’s parent company). Jack Holladay retired just last year after 38 years of service. We, along with the community were devastated to learn the news that Jack passed away Tuesday.
cn2.com
12th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration Encouraging the Younger Generation
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 12th annual York MLK Celebration Breakfast taking place this morning, Friday, January 13, kicking off a long weekend full of events throughout the tri-county. During the breakfast program many spoke leading up to their keynote speaker James Thompson, Co-Founder of Big Woo...
cn2.com
Everything But the Oink – Events at Brattonsville
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – “Everything But the Oink” at Historic Brattonsville continues throughout January and we have a preview of what you can expect this month. “Historically dressed interpreters demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. Every Saturday for the month of January at Historic Brattonsville, knives are sharpened, pots are seasoned and the processing begins. “Everything but the Oink” presents how the pig was valued and fully utilized by the early settlers.”
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics. Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Professional Boxer Jonnie Rice
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – From Basketball to Boxing! CN2’s Jeremy Wynder chats with Jonnie Rice about his time as a Winthrop Eagle and how that prepared him for his career today in the ring. And, after more than a year between bouts Rice is preparing to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Charlotte Eateries Closing Their Doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two local eateries in Charlotte are closing their doors to customers. Popular farm-to-table restaurant Gus’ Sir Beef on Monroe Road in East Charlotte is closed until further notice. A note on the restaurant’s door Wednesday says: “Closed due to owner knee injury. Please excuse the...
cn2.com
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
kiss951.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
