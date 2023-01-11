ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Well-Spring Donates $25K To Help Make Guilford County More ‘Age Friendly’

Like a whole lot of communities across the US, Guilford County’s population is getting older, so it’s important for the county to be hospitable to the elderly. With that goal in mind, Well-Spring Retirement Community is making a $25,000 donation to the Guilford County social services department to support an initiative meant to help the county qualify as an American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Age-Friendly/Livable Community.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Report Indicates Housing Shortage In Greensboro Likely To Get Worse

Greensboro continues to grow, albeit at a much slower rate than other major cities in North Carolina, according to the annual Growth and Development Trends report recently released by the Greensboro Planning Department. According to the report, Greensboro’s population is 299,035 and, from 2011 to 2021, the population grew by...
GREENSBORO, NC
City Council Has Light Agenda For January Meeting

The Greensboro City Council has a relatively short agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. The Jan. 17 meeting is the one business meeting that the City Council has scheduled for January and has no public forum also called speakers from the floor on non-agenda items. However, the public may speak on any item on the agenda.
GREENSBORO, NC

