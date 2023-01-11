Read full article on original website
Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal
Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
WMTW
Maine legislators propose emergency funding to boost pay for attorneys doing public defense work
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of private attorneys in Maine who are willing to represent criminal defendants who can't afford an attorney is at a new low, and now a bipartisan pair legislators have a plan to fix that. "Public defense is key to our overall justice system," Republican...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
Report: Maine sent more waste to landfills during pandemic years
PORTLAND, Maine — A new report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection indicates more waste went to landfills during the pandemic. The state also has yet to reach its recycling goals, set more than three decades ago. In 1989, landmark solid waste legislation in Maine created a goal...
wabi.tv
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
foxbangor.com
Tax preparer talks 2023 tax filing season
NATIONWIDE– A new year comes with new goals, new expectations and new outcomes, and one way you can start the new year off right is by filing your taxes. Luckily, you can start filing your taxes as early as Jan. 23 of this month, with the due date being April 18.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
So How Did Maine’s Legal Weed Sales Fare in 2022 Compared to 2021?
It only took 4 years for the state to figure it out. Most of you may remember, and if you don't it's because you enjoyed too much of it... But in 2016, Maine initially passed a recreational cannabis law, making it legal to possess certain amounts of cannabis. We'd had a robust, if not slightly comical, medical cannabis program for years leading up to this moment.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers
So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
WMTW
Maine CDC director leaving to join the US CDC
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). That will make Shah second in command under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. He will...
newsfromthestates.com
Reforms to drug policy and policing top criminal justice docket this session
The beginning of the 2023 legislative session marks the return of several major proposed criminal justice measures, as advocates hope to make significant changes to the state’s drug laws while also pursuing reforms to policing and incarceration in Maine. Much of the legislation that will be considered this year...
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
WMTW
Hope Squad Maine provides nourishment, compassion to state's homeless population
PORTLAND, Maine — The sun wasn’t even up as Matt Brown checked the inventory in the back of the Prius was packed. “We have these, what we call, snack packs. We’ve got some small food items, but we also put notes in them. We’re trying to send folks the message that they do matter because that’s not the feeling they have when they’re out here. They don’t feel like they’re seen or heard or that they matter, so that’s probably the most important part of this," Matt Brown told WMTW.
WMTW
Blue Ribbon Commission calls for government funding for EMS services in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Blue Ribbon Commission released a report on the EMS system in Maine on Thursday. The report makes recommendations to improve services across the state. The legislature established the commission in 2022 amid EMS staffing shortages and lengthening response times. The group, co-chaired by Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast and House Speaker Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is comprised of 17 members representing lawmakers, EMS workers and ambulance providers.
Report: EMS providers in Maine are at the 'edge of a cliff'
MAINE, USA — "EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it," a new commission report studying emergency medical services in Maine says. "And changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist."
