PORTLAND, Maine — The sun wasn’t even up as Matt Brown checked the inventory in the back of the Prius was packed. “We have these, what we call, snack packs. We’ve got some small food items, but we also put notes in them. We’re trying to send folks the message that they do matter because that’s not the feeling they have when they’re out here. They don’t feel like they’re seen or heard or that they matter, so that’s probably the most important part of this," Matt Brown told WMTW.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO