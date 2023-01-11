ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Amy Christie

Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.
Lady Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Book Buddies program helps kids gain confidence by reading to therapy dogs

MADISON, Wis. — Several area kids spent part of their Saturday practicing their reading skills for a special audience: therapy dogs. Madison-based nonprofit group Guardian Whiskers’ Book Buddies program helps kids build confidence and self-esteem by practicing reading out loud to the dogs. “I think it just makes reading more exciting for them,” therapy dog owner Lauren Severson said. “They...
MADISON, WI
Amy Christie

Daughter on mom: "She shouts at me if I don't come fast enough when she calls my name"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents has plenty of difficult moments, and there will be times when you don't feel the same way or you just need to take a timeout until everyone is calm. But what do you do when there's constant shouting and stress is always there because parents expect a faster reaction from their kids?
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy