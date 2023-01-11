Read full article on original website
Related
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Litigation: Responding to Employees, Desktop Metal Addressed FDA Regulation Concerns
As companies scale, lawsuits are par for the course. Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is no stranger to the legal practice, as it has already been engaged in suits with competitor Markforged. Class action suits are more likely to come up when stock prices drop, however, with angry investors compiling claims of false advertising and inflated revenue expectations. We saw it during the 3D printing bust of the last cycle and we’re seeing it again with Desktop during this slump, as a class action suit was filed against the company in December 2021.
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
Healthcare IT News
HIMSSCast: 2023 forecast - 5G, AI command centers, hybrid work models and more
The recent IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Healthcare Industry 2023 Predictions report offers some fascinating and provocative forecasts for what the next year – and years – might hold for care delivery and the technologies deployed to improve it. "Technological strategies and capabilities will determine how healthcare organizations navigate the...
San Diego’s Illumina Challenges European Order to Keep Grail Separate
San Diego-based DNA sequencing company Illumina on Tuesday challenged an EU antitrust order to keep cancer screening firm Grail separate, ratcheting up its fight against EU regulators which blocked a merger deal last year. Following its veto, the European Union competition enforcer renewed an interim measure last October requiring Illumina...
dailyhodl.com
Artificial Intelligence Altcoins Skyrocket Amid Rumors of $10,000,000,000 Microsoft Investment in OpenAI
Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week as reports surface indicating that Microsoft plans to make a gigantic investment in the AI space. The news website Semafor, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Microsoft has been in talks to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence research company OpenAI.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Pet tech startup Digitail fetches $11M Series A led by Atomico
Hello, dear readers! We’re back once again (like a renegade master) with a wall of great tech news stories. Plug in some headphones and bop your head to that song while you catch up on what’s happening out there in the wider worlds. Remember: There’s no such thing as a standing desk. It’s a dancing desk. Aw yessss. (We may have had a little bit too much coffee this morning. That might explain our ill behavior.) — Christine and Haje.
The US government is still trying to find ways to regulate Big Tech. He has some ideas
After years of hearings, reports and stalled proposals, Congress ended 2022 without taking major steps to regulate Big Tech. But a few blocks away in Washington, Jonathan Kanter is just getting warmed up.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
Mask Mandates Could Return as COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Spread
"Mask mandates could be making a return as new COVID-19 variants spread.The World Health Organization is suggesting that countries consider implementing mask mandates, particularly on long-haul flights. The news comes as XBB.1.5, a subvariant of the omicron strain of COVID-19, spreads in small pockets across Europe."This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission," Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization, told CBC News.The new omicron subvariant, which was first detected in October 2022, is said to be the most transmissible and has accounted for at least 27 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. As both COVID-19 and flu cases rise in the United States, more schools across the country are implementing their own mask mandates. Districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Michigan have begun telling students to mask up and the trend is growing."When it comes to individual decisions, masks are among the most low-cost and most effective steps that can be taken to broadly reduce transmission of a multitude of viruses," Emily Toth Martin and Marisa Eisenberg, University of Michigan epidemiologists, wrote in an op-ed.The CDC is currently reviewing its mask guidance."
The Verge
Apollo Neuro review: a case study in the wellness Wild West
The $399 Apollo Neuro is the kind of wellness gadget that inspires skepticism. In a nutshell, it’s a wearable that claims to relieve stress through touch therapy. Apollo Neuro co-founder Dr. Dave Rabin describes it in a video as a “wearable hug for your nervous system” that uses silent vibrations to “rebalance” your fight-or-flight response. That, in turn, is supposed to make your body more resilient to stress by improving focus, increasing sleep quality, and raising your heart rate variability — a metric often used as a proxy for gauging recovery.
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Will Generate Booming Growth Opportunities to 2030
Drug discovery informatics and development is an extremely complex process that involves generation of large volumes of data. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Drug Discovery Informatics study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics. The Drug Discovery Informatics study analyses the market potential in each region, taking into account factors such as growth rate, macroeconomic factors, consumer purchasing trends, preferences for certain items, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report is a useful tool since it provides both current and upcoming technical and financial details about the Drug Discovery Informatics industry.
FDA adds sesame to major food allergen list
Sesame allergen labeling on food packages is required as of January 1, 2023, according to the FDA.
Building Design & Construction
CES recognizes a Dutch firm’s wearable technology for construction management
Hard hats with tracking sensors. Smart boots and watches. Glasses that open windows to augmented reality. Exoskeletons that relieve user stress. These are among the wearable technologies that have emerged in recent years to make construction sites safer and more efficient for workers and supervisors. Earlier this month, TokenMe, a...
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
fullycrypto.com
Bill Gates Prefers AI Over Web 3.0 and Metaverse
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has praised artificial intelligence over Web 3.0 and the metaverse. Gates thinks AI is more revolutionary compared to Web 3.0. Gates is particularly enthusiastic about AI technologies focusing on content creation. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed a deeper liking for artificial intelligence (AI), saying it...
Comments / 0