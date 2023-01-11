Tennis Champ Naomi Osaka Announces She’s Pregnant

Robert Prange/Getty

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s expecting a major career shake-up in 2023—with the arrival of her first child. The Japanese player tweeted out a photo of her sonogram on Wednesday, sharing her excitement. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” Osaka wrote in a lengthy text accompanying the life update. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.” Osaka said that she plans to hit the court again in 2024, when she’ll play in the Australian Open.

