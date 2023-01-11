ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕

By Brad Haft
 3 days ago
We’ll never say no to Gianni’s NY Pizza.

Ooh za, za. Pizza is the subject of frequent debate (Just check out our comment section for proof). Opinions swirl about how to munch it + what to call it, but we’re here to say it doesn’t matter .

If you think bread, tomato sauce, and mozz cheese are a supreme combo, you’re in for a treat. It’s
National Pizza Week , and in honor of the holiday, here’s our guide to where to grab a slice or a whole perfect pie around Tampa Bay.

Gianni’s New York Pizza, 936 58th St. N., St. Petersburg

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it . Gianni’s keeps it old school , so y ou can’t go wrong with the classic taste of the plain slice or the grandma’s pizza. But did you know that the spot is also known for its sub shop? We love the signature Italian Philly Steak sub
.

Magdalena’s Pizzaria, 2313 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

This casual, counter-service stop serves slices for just $2.75. At Mag’s, the menu is long, making it perfect for adventurous eaters. Where else can you find lumpia, fried rice, pizza, lemon pepper chicken wings, and chicken pot pie all in one spot? After you’re done, try the Tiramisu, Baklava, or carrot cake.

Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza, 203 E. Twiggs St., Tampa

Fuggedaboutit — this is where native New Yorkers go for a taste of home in Downtown Tampa. The pizzeria actually imports New York water to make its dough. The restaurant offers
16 different kinds of za , too, ranging from traditional cheese and meat lovers to BBQ chicken and Greek. Be sure to check out the full menu .

Santoro’s, 1329 W. Cass St., Tampa

Leaning away from New York — this neon green painted brick pizzeria hails from New Jersey . Pizza, salads, subs — you name it, Santoro’s has it. But if you tend to want something sweet after your slice, try the Nutella Pizza or the Lemon Italian Ices . Every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., one plain slice, one specialty slice, and a fountain drink will run you $6.50.

Lee’s Grocery, 2210 N. Central Ave., Tampa

Looking to get groovy in a 32-year-old pizzeria-turned-grocery store? Lee’s Grocery is a cornerstone of Tampa Height’s community, and it offers an eclectic range of specialty pies. While trying the “Deadman’s Party” to the “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” take a dive into the always-cold craft beer selection . Fun fact: It’s worth noting this business has been around since 1884 (139 years) .

FiveStar, 10926 N. 56th St, Temple Terrace

Its Wisconsin-imported mozzarella cheese and California fresh pack tomatoes, coupled with its fast and friendly service, make
FiveStar a clear standout among Tampa Bay pizzas. Plus, they sell massive pies.

Angelo’s Grill & Bar, 536 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Looking for a good slice at an even better price? We’re pretty sure this is the best bang for your buck in the Tampa Bay area: $5 for two slices and a drink. Angelo’s is that rustic, dive pizza shop, but its got a pool table and a homey feel.

The Nona Slice House, 997 Main St., Safety Harbor

Nona’s head pizzaiolo and owner, Jamie Culliton, won two gold medals in Parma, Italy, at the World Pizza Championship — now that’s amoré. Plus, TNSH has mastered the three pizza styles : Detroit, ye olde world (Italy) , and New York.

Tomato Joe’s, 7032 W. Waters Ave., Tampa

Even picky eaters will find that the crushed plum tomato sauce on the Margherita’s Italian Flag pie is light + tasty while the soft crust crunches perfectly. Plus, the pick-up service is super quick . Tomato Joe’s was easy to put on the list.

Didn’t see your favorite spot on here? Drop us a line of where we need to grab a slice from next

Comments / 5

 

