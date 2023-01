Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕

We’ll never say no to Gianni’s NY Pizza. Photo by TBAYtoday

Gianni’s New York Pizza, 936 58th St. N., St. Petersburg

Magdalena’s Pizzaria, 2313 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza, 203 E. Twiggs St., Tampa

Santoro’s, 1329 W. Cass St., Tampa

Lee’s Grocery, 2210 N. Central Ave., Tampa

FiveStar, 10926 N. 56th St, Temple Terrace

Angelo’s Grill & Bar, 536 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg

The Nona Slice House, 997 Main St., Safety Harbor

Tomato Joe’s, 7032 W. Waters Ave., Tampa

Pizza is the subject of frequent debate (Just check out our comment section for proof). Opinions swirl about how to munch it + what to call it,If you think bread, tomato sauce, and mozz cheese are a supreme combo, you’re in for a treat. It’sand in honor of the holiday,to where to grab a sliceor a whole perfect pie around Tampa Bay.. Gianni’s keeps it old school , so ywith the classic taste of the plain slice or the grandma’s pizza. But did you know that the spot is also known for itsThis serves slices for just $2.75. At Mag’s, the menu is long, making it perfect for adventurous eaters.After you’re done, try theTiramisu, Baklava, or carrot cake.is where native New Yorkers go for a taste of home in Downtown Tampa. The pizzeria actually imports New York water to make its dough. The restaurant offers, too, ranging from traditional cheese and meat lovers to BBQ chicken and Greek. Be sure to check out the full menu Leaning away from New York — this neon green painted brick pizzeria hails from New Jersey . Pizza, salads, subs — you name it, Santoro’s has it. But if you tend to want something sweet after your slice, try theor the. Every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., one plain slice, one specialty slice, and a fountain drink will run you $6.50. Lee’s Grocery is a cornerstone of Tampa Height’s community, and it offers an eclectic range of specialty pies. While trying the “Deadman’s Party” to the “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” take a dive into theIt’s worth noting this business has been around since 1884Its Wisconsin-imported mozzarella cheese and California fresh pack tomatoes, coupled with its fast and friendly service, makeamong Tampa Bay pizzas. Plus, they sell massive pies.We’re pretty sure this is thein the Tampa Bay area: $5 for two slices and a drink. Angelo’s isrustic, dive pizza shop, but its got a pool table and a homey feel.Nona’s head pizzaiolo and owner, Jamie Culliton, wonin Parma, Italy, at the World Pizza Championship — nowamoré. Plus, TNSH has mastered the three pizza styles : Detroit, ye olde world, and New York.Even picky eaters will find that the crushed plum tomato sauce on the Margherita’s Italian Flag pie is light + tasty while the soft crust crunches perfectly. Plus, the pick-up service is Tomato Joe’s was easy to put on the list.Didn’t see your favorite spot on here? Drop us a line of where we need to grab a slice from next