ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term

By , By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys0Dj_0kBCQzNt00
Gov. Brian Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year.

Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.

“This is one-time property tax relief,” the governor said during the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast the Georgia Chamber of Commerce sponsors during the first week of each legislative session. “That will help working families offset property taxes.”

This year’s round of tax relief would come from a huge $6.6 billion budget surplus the state has built up in recent years.

“Instead of spending (the surplus) on big government programs … we’re going to put it back in (taxpayers’) pockets,” Kemp said.

Kemp, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday, touted his administration’s economic accomplishments during his first four years in office, including nearly $50 billion in investment that has created 130,000 jobs.

The latest jobs announcement came Wednesday morning when Korean solar panel manufacturer Hanwha Qcells unveiled plans to invest $2.5 billion to expand an existing manufacturing plant in Dalton and build a new facility in Cartersville. The expansion is expected to create 2,500 jobs.

Like the Qcells announcement, many economic development projects the state landed during Kemp’s first term are generating jobs in rural Georgia. Last year alone, rural communities received an injection of $8.67 billion. Nearly all of those new jobs will pay more than the average salary in the affected county, Kemp said.

“You have economic opportunity no matter where you live,” he said.

Kemp’s tax rebate proposals are sure to get pushback from legislative Democrats and public policy groups that argue the state should use the budget surplus to improve the quality of education and health care.

“Modest, one-time payments to tax filers and property owners may provide some short-term relief,” said Danny Kanso, senior fiscal analyst for the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. “But the state must do more to make long-lasting investments in our people by centering benefits on those experiencing the greatest levels of hardship — low- and middle-income Georgians.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, said the state should accelerate a reduction in income tax rates set to take effect next year rather than lean on one-time tax relief measures.

The breakfast audience at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta also heard from newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state Rep. Jon Burns, elected by House members Monday to succeed the late David Ralston as speaker of the Georgia House.

Jones said one of his top priorities will be lending support to Kemp’s plans to crack down on street gangs and repeat violent offenders.

“When people don’t feel safe about the environment they’re in, that’s bad for business,” Jones said.

Burns said he will seek to build on Ralston’s signature accomplishment from last year’s General Assembly session, passage of a comprehensive overhaul of Georgia’s mental health-care delivery system.

“It’s not a one-year deal,” Burns said of the 2022 mental health bill. “We will continue to build on that.”

Burns also announced he will create an oversight committee in the House to coordinate the work several standing committees have been doing to improve the quality of health care in Georgia. Rep. Butch Parrish, R-Swainsboro, who has focused much of his work in the House on health policy, will chair the new committee.

Wednesday’s Eggs & Issues breakfast included a video tribute to Ralston, who died in November after serving a dozen years as House speaker.

Comments / 2

maxieboy
3d ago

FINALLY!! Some property school tax RELIEF at least for a little while! School taxes HURT the elderly so much!!!!

Reply
3
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all […] The post Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use his inaugural address to propose further pay […] The post Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals

Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Fair Fight Action must repay GA for lawsuit costs

ATLANTA – A federal judge ruled that Fair Fight Action must repay the cost to Georgia taxpayers for defending the lawsuit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the recovery of the costs associated with defending the State in the lawsuit of Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia Power nuclear plant delay caused by vibrating pipe will cost at least $30 million

Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy