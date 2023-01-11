Gwen Stefani Comes Under Fire for ‘I am Japanese’ Comment In Recent Interview

Gwen Stefani has raised more than a few eyebrows thanks to a recent interview. The “Cool” singer was asked to reflect on her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection, which she launched way back in 2008 for $45 a pop. Speaking to Allure , Stefani was asked to reflect on her memorable collection, the backlash she’s received, and her latest beauty venture. However, the famous singer is now facing backlash for proclaiming multiple times that she is Japanese.

Gwen Stefani | Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani claim s to be Japanese despite having parents of a completely different ethnicity

Stefani, who is of Italian and Irish descent, proclaimed that she had long since felt connected with Japanese culture. However, after traveling to Harajuku (a well-known district in Tokoyo), she allegedly felt that she had more claim over the culture. “I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.'” Stefani exclaimed in the conversation with her Filipina American interviewer. “I am, you know.”

The songwriter also claims to identify with certain Hispanic and Latinx communities in California

But that wouldn’t be the only time that Stefani claimed that she was Japanese in the interview. She also stated that she was “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.” Furthermore, she also revealed that she identifies with Hispanic and Latinx communities in Anaheim, California, where she was raised. “Even though I’m an Italian American — Irish or whatever mutt that I am — that’s who I became because those were my people, right?” she shared.

Stefani is being called out for her comments on Instagram and Twitter

Stefani’s comments have sparked no small amount of backlash. People online have accused her of continuous cultural appropriation. Others have called out that Stefani has yet to speak out against the spike in AAPI hate despite “identifying” with Japanese culture so much. As of yet, the former judge of The Voice has yet to apologize for her statements so, naturally, people on social media are calling her out.

Related

Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit

“Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion I’m trying to channel in this dark cruel world,” one person penned sarcastically on Twitter . Others began making references to Hilaria Baldwin, another celebrity who falsely claimed to have a different heritage simply because she appreciated the culture. “Gwen Stefani’s publicist must be busy today,” author, Roxanne Gay penned on her Twitter page.

What did Stefani say about the criticism she received for ‘Harajuku Girls’?

For her part, Stefani didn’t seem too fazed by the cultural appropriation criticism she received prior to claiming she was Japanese. “If [people are] going to criticize me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn’t feel right,” she shared. “I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture. [It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures because if we’re not allowed, then that’s dividing people, right?” Only time will tell if Stefani will walk back her recent statements or continue to double down.