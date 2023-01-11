ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 9

Libs are hypocrites2
1d ago

Desantis is the best Governor in the country and the best Florida has ever had which is why he won reelection in a record landslide even turning dark blue counties like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach red....hes going to be a great President!

Reply
3
Related
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD

Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
805
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy