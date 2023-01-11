ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

931K+
Followers
4K+
Post
721M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy