Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year
Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths
Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'
'Outnumbered' hosts responds to Vice President Kamala Harris complaining about her media coverage in an Washington Post op-ed which praised her 'excellent' year.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
'What did he just say?': Tucker Carlson presents Biden's biggest blunders
New Fox Nation episode from Tucker Carlson Originals: 'The Joe Biden Christmas Special' highlights the most memorable gaffes to come from President Biden.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
