Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport
An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
msn.com
American Airlines retaliated against cabin crew who reported illnesses caused by toxic fumes on aircraft, say federal investigators
American Airlines retaliated against employees who reported work-related illnesses, per the DOL. Cabin crew said they were discouraged from reporting illnesses after jet fumes entered the cabin. Flight attendants accused the firm of docking their attendance points after reporting the incident. Slide 1 of 5: Millions of holiday travelers may...
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
The codeword "Crosscheck" used by flight attendants denotes an important safety issue
A flight attendantPhoto byIrfantraveller; CC-BY-SA-4.0 "Crosscheck" is a codeword that is commonly used by flight attendants on an airplane. The real meaning is hidden because flight attendants do not want to startle passengers.
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
Remember that wild time when everyone was trying to pass any type of creature they could get their hands on as an emotional support animal to bring aboard an airplane with them? Everything from peacocks to tortoises to goats and monkeys and turkeys, people have tried to attach "emotional support" to anything they could put their hands on.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
What the Potential Ban on Gas Stoves Means If You Have One
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering whether to regulate gas stoves due to health concerns from indoor air pollution.
Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered
Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
Fox News
931K+
Followers
4K+
Post
721M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0