Transfer Portal: Top 5 Available Quarterbacks (1/11)

Plenty of movement has occurred, but who are the top five quarterbacks who still remain in the transfer portal?

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

The skinny: Sanders passed for 9,533 yards and 67 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns, during his time in Stillwater. He started 41 games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Recruiting: Auburn and Ole Miss have been in the forefront since he entered the portal, with the Tigers now being his likely destination. Auburn had prioritized Devin Leary, who then signed with Kentucky, and Grayson McCall, who withdrew from the portal, before turning all of their quarterback attention to Sanders.

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) looks to throw a pass in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Wright – Vanderbilt

The skinny: Wright played in a total of 26 games over the course of his three seasons with the Commodores. This season he played in 10 games, with six starts, while serving as a team captain. Overall, he passed for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 905 yards and seven touchdowns.

Recruiting: The top pursuer at this point is Ole Miss, which hosted him for an official visit over the weekend. The Rebels also hosted transfer quarterback Brady Allen (Purdue) who then withdrew his name from the portal, so will their pursuit of Wright now intensify? Other schools to keep an eye on include Indiana, Northwestern, Boston College and FAU.

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) throws a pass against Tennessee during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

The skinny: Bazelak began his collegiate career with Missouri before transferring to Indiana last January. During his collegiate career he has passed for 7,370 yards and 36 touchdowns, while in his one season with the Hoosiers he passed for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Recruiting: Unlike the top three on this list, Bazelak’s process has been a bit quieter to this point. A few of the schools to keep an eye on include UConn, North Texas and Ball State.

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Nolan – Oregon State

The skinny: Nolan started 17 consecutive games from last season through the first five games of this season before and injury ended his campaign. During his time with the Beavers he passed for 4,153 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also rushing for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Recruiting: Nolan’s process was relatively quiet at the beginning, but now Indiana has trended as the heavy favorite. The Hoosiers are still looking to add a quarterback through the portal, and Nolan fits many of their needs. While Indiana is considered the clear leader at this time, one other school to keep an eye on here is Baylor.

Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) looks to throw during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Huard – Washington

The skinny: As a true freshman in 2021, Huard was named the backup to Dylan Morris, but only appeared in one game. After the addition of Michael Penix prior to the 2022 season, he only attempted three passes during the fall.

Recruiting: Despite making minimal impact on the field during his time with the Huskies, the former five-star recruit quickly garnered plenty of early interest. Having just entered into the portal on Tuesday, it may take a little time for things to play out, but a few schools to keep an eye on include Northwestern, North Carolina, Auburn, San Diego State and UAB.