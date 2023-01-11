ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game

The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play in the team’s Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson’s decision was met with harsh criticism, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the former MVP on Saturday. If anyone would know about injuries in the postseason and their effects, RGIII would probably top the list. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD

