"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
sportingalert.com
January 13: NBA schedule tonight, ESPN schedule
MIAMI, FL —— The NBA schedule tonight as well as the ESPN schedule on Friday, January 13. There are nine games on the NBA schedule today, including the pair of games that will be televised live on ESPN, the ESPN App, and WatchESPN.com. The Golden State Warriors will...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
Watch Ja Morant dunk on San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl in final minutes of Memphis Grizzlies win
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant brought the intensity on Wednesday night. He returned to play after missing the last two games due to right thigh soreness. In the final four minutes of the 135-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Morant dunked on Spurs center Jakob Poeltl to give the Grizzlies an 11-point lead.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game
The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game
Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
MLive.com
Pelicans vs. Pistons predictions + BetMGM promo code for Bet $10 Win $200
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Christmas time has come and gone, but the season of giving continues to live on through BetMGM Sportsbook. Their latest welcome offer gives...
MLB world react to massive umpire news
While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a three-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.
The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Friday Night
Ranking the five best shoes worn in the NBA on January 13, 2022.
Yardbarker
Experts Make Betting Picks for Suns-Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns are still without majority of their starting lineup, yet the return of Deandre Ayton (sprained ankle) from a two-game absence should provide the team a boost in Friday night's meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Against two bigs in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the Suns will need...
Ex-Islanders goalie Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy stemming from snake farm
Ex-Islanders goaltender and current Golden Knight Robin Lehner filed for bankruptcy in late December, according to a report from SinBin.Vegas. Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, a bankruptcy filing dated Dec. 30 in the District of Nevada states. The bankruptcy stems from an exotic snake farm the veteran goaltender purchased in 2017. That year, Lehner bought a $1.2 million collection of exotic snakes from a man named Ben Renick. A few months later, Renick was murdered by his wife and her ex-boyfriend. He made an initial $200,000 payment to Renick, but...
