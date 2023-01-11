Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Every MLB Team's Biggest Offseason Regret of the Last 10 Years
The MLB offseason is a transformative time with free-agency signings and trades helping to reshape the landscape of the sport for the upcoming year. However, those headline-grabbing moves don't always work out as hoped. Whether it's a big-money free-agent signing that doesn't pan out, a blockbuster trade that turns into...
Bleacher Report
10 Bold Predictions for Major League Baseball in 2023
We are less than two weeks into the 2023 calendar year, but we've got bold predictions of a litany of things that will go down in Major League Baseball over the course of the next 11.5 months. Most of our predictions are about things that will happen during the 2023...
Bleacher Report
Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023
Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Agrees to Historic $14.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are avoiding arbitration. The sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million deal for the 2023 season that was the largest number for a first baseman ever in arbitration negotiations, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Alonso, 28, will have one more year of...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Frankie Montas to Miss 1st Month of 2023 Season with Shoulder Injury
New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas is reportedly expected to miss the first month of the 2023 MLB regular season because of injury. According to Dan Martin and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Montas is dealing with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, leaving him eight to 10 weeks behind schedule in his offseason training.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to where it all began in Tampa
TAMPA — For Pete Alonso, it will always come back to Tampa. Friday night, the former Plant High School and University of Florida star set a Major League Baseball record. His $14.5 million contract with the Mets, agreed to before the MLB arbitration deadline, was the highest ever awarded to a first baseman during arbitration negotiations.
Astros Should Be Expecting Big Things From Brown in 2023
Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown made a dazzling MLB debut during the 2022 MLB season. The team should be expecting even bigger things from him come 2023.
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trey Mancini Remains in Contact with NYM amid Andrew McCutchen Buzz
The New York Mets have remained in contact with free agents Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Mancini, who will turn 31 years old in March, hit .239 (.710 OPS) with 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Phillies Pitcher Rated Top Pitching Prospect In Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies top-prospect Andrew Painter was just listed as the top pitching prospect in all of baseball according to a poll of MLB executives.
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Giants Had 'Conversations' After Failed Mets Contract, Says Zaidi
The San Francisco Giants reopened a line of dialogue with Carlos Correa after his agreement with the New York Mets stalled, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters Thursday. Zaidi didn't provide specifics of what the conversations entailed and indicated there was never any tangible momentum toward another deal...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Marlins' Pablo López Seen by Exec as Potential Trade Match with Padres
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller may not be done retooling the roster this offseason. ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Padres could be a landing spot for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López, with veteran shortstop Ha-Seong Kim going the other way in the swap. López went 10-10...
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams
Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.
