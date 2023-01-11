ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Biggest Offseason Regret of the Last 10 Years

The MLB offseason is a transformative time with free-agency signings and trades helping to reshape the landscape of the sport for the upcoming year. However, those headline-grabbing moves don't always work out as hoped. Whether it's a big-money free-agent signing that doesn't pan out, a blockbuster trade that turns into...
Bleacher Report

10 Bold Predictions for Major League Baseball in 2023

We are less than two weeks into the 2023 calendar year, but we've got bold predictions of a litany of things that will go down in Major League Baseball over the course of the next 11.5 months. Most of our predictions are about things that will happen during the 2023...
Bleacher Report

Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023

Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."
Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: Frankie Montas to Miss 1st Month of 2023 Season with Shoulder Injury

New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas is reportedly expected to miss the first month of the 2023 MLB regular season because of injury. According to Dan Martin and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Montas is dealing with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, leaving him eight to 10 weeks behind schedule in his offseason training.
Tampa Bay Times

Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to where it all began in Tampa

TAMPA — For Pete Alonso, it will always come back to Tampa. Friday night, the former Plant High School and University of Florida star set a Major League Baseball record. His $14.5 million contract with the Mets, agreed to before the MLB arbitration deadline, was the highest ever awarded to a first baseman during arbitration negotiations.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension

At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest

After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report

Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams

Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.

