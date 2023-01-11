Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Route Z reopens after concrete truck overturns, driver dies
A concrete truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park
After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. They donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s farm...
Columbia Missourian
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner
Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia NAACP honors MLK: civil rights as generational fight
Columbia’s local NAACP chapter honored Martin Luther King Jr. with an event focused on generational struggles for civil rights. The event, which began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens before proceeding to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, focused on King’s legacy and building a bridge to connect generations in the fight for civil rights.
Columbia Missourian
Barbara Terry July 26, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2023
Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce. Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She...
Columbia Missourian
Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today
“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 16, 2023
William Eugene Blevans, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 12, 2023. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joan Merle MacKenzie Bay, 86, of Columbia died Jan. 14, 2023. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Road. Services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Columbia Missourian
A cloudy first day for MU students
Under cloudy skies, University of Missouri students returned to campus to begin the spring semester of 2023. Campus sidewalks were packed with students, professors and staff members heading to and from classrooms and offices. The Student Union was buzzing with Tigers where a wide array of organizations and campus resources were set up to distribute information to new and returning students. "I'm excited to see where the semester takes me," freshman Maggie Funson, a political science major from Festus, Mo., said.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board candidate Dean Klempke Jr. drops out of race Monday
Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, he announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. Klempke, a retired school teacher and Realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part.
Columbia Missourian
Board games: MU overwhelmed by No. 1 South Carolina, loses third straight
Three hundred seventy-one days after its monumental upset over top-ranked South Carolina, Missouri women’s basketball entered Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, as 29-point underdogs in the first matchup between the two teams since. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks ensured history wouldn’t repeat itself, thrashing the Tigers 81-50 behind...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers trusting the process as Arkansas comes to town
Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week’s AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU standout Buckley falls short in Sony Open
HONOLULU — Si Woo Kim battled all day from a three-shot deficit in the Sony Open, and when he finally caught up late Sunday afternoon, it only got harder. His 7-iron to the par-3 17th bounded over the firm green and into a tough patch of grass in the rough. Behind, he could hear the cheering for former Missouri standout Hayden Buckley making birdie on the 16th hole to regain the lead.
Columbia Missourian
City places marijuana tax on April ballot
Columbia voters will decide April 4 whether to allow the city to impose a 3% sales tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana. The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the special election Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible
Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
Columbia Missourian
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Columbia Missourian
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while Missouri tumbles out of rankings
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down...
Columbia Missourian
In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work
PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
Columbia Missourian
MU lands commitment from JUCO guard Lewis
After landing the top two 2022 junior college players, Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II, Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates has once again tapped into the JUCO ranks in 2023. The Tigers received a commitment from John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis on Monday. (tncms-inline)1615008607028006914[0](/tncms-inline)
Columbia Missourian
Hickman beats Helias in milestone game
Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0