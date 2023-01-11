ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman With Touching Tribute in Golden Globes Speech

By Ananya Panchal
The ‘Black Panther’ star became the first MCU actor to win a major individual award for a Marvel movie.

Angela Bassett poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globe.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Angela Bassett made history at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star became the first actor to win a major individual award for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bassett was honored as best supporting actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the sequel film that broke box office records .

“The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny,” Bassett said as she accepted the award. “But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

The 64-year-old won her first Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance in the Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It, in 1993.

During her Tuesday night speech, Bassett said, “I love you from the depths of my heart,” to her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, who adorably filmed her acceptance speech from his phone. She also thanked her Marvel team, including director Ryan Coogler, and took a moment to remember her late costar, Chadwick Boseman.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said of the actor, who died of colon cancer in 2020. “We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

