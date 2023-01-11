Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
froggyweb.com
Two arrested after stabbing in south Fargo, victim suffered puncture wound
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a stabbing in south Fargo Thursday night. Just before midnight, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The 911 caller told officers he’d witnessed the altercation and provided a description of the male suspect and his vehicle.
froggyweb.com
Horace man arrested after getting car stuck, faces numerous charges
CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man was arrested by Roberts County deputies after getting his vehicle stuck on a county road, and then fleeing on foot to avoid arrest. Sheriff Tyler Appel says after getting his vehicle stuck, Nathan Stanley walked to a rural home...
Comments / 0