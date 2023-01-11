Read full article on original website
Linda S
2d ago
exhausted after trying to decipher it yeah and the way that lady typed out her message it was like she was speaking gibberish I couldn't understand half of what she said
SP
2d ago
Welcome to America! Top level education 😂This how she speaks and I am like them giving me headache and they had choppers and so many cars.....🫣😵💫
Trailer seen leaking sewage on streets, stinking up Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many people in SWFL have been living in trailers since Hurricane Ian. But with that comes the responsibility to safely empty the trailer’s septic tank. In Northwest Cape Coral, one man’s laziness is now stinking up the neighborhood. Stains can still be seen...
Lee County school bus driver caught on camera driving dangerously
A school bus driver got kicked off the job after a mom caught them, on camera, in the middle of two lanes. That mother exclusively told WINK News she saw kids inside the bus. She then followed the bus all the way from Palm Beach Boulevard to Orange River Elementary School.
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County
A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Crash investigators are looking for a driver who seriously injured a bicyclist Friday morning in Collier County. The 17-year-old from Naples was riding south within the marked crosswalk of eastbound Radio Road when the driver crashed into the right side of him, Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Traffic Alerts: January 13
One lane shut on Palm Beach Bouelvard at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to crash. Authorities are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. Major delays on I-75 NB at mile marker 113 in Naples due to crash. Expect delays. 6:54 A.M.
Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle
Rebecca Resnick, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnick was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
Human remains found aboard sunken vessel in Matanzas Pass
Dive teams with the Lee County Sheriff's Office spent hours on a sunken boat near Salty Sam's Marina. The vessel belongs to the last person still unaccounted for, James "Denny" Hurst, after Ian.
Cape Coral man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FWC said charges were filed on Thursday for eight people suspected of snake trafficking. Nearly 200 snakes consisting of 24 species from seven different regions were purchased. “Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world,” said Maj. Randy Bowlin, FWC DLE...
Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest
Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers hotel
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are searching for a missing endangered woman believed to be with a wanted man. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Melissa Collins, 41, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 PM. Collins is described as 5’1″, 100 lbs,...
3 options remaining for new Fort Myers Police Department headquarters
The City of Fort Myers has narrowed down its list of possible locations for a new police department headquarters. No location has been finalized as of Friday, but the city has narrowed the field down to three locations. And the spots being considered aren’t too far from the current police headquarters.
Man suspected of using stolen bank card minutes after Fort Myers vehicle burglary
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of using a bank card stolen just minutes beforehand during a vehicle burglary in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a victim’s vehicle was burglarized while parked outside the Dollar General at 3995 Fowler St. on Saturday, between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
66-year-old woman battling health issues gets new home in Fort Myers
A woman in desperate need of a new home is getting one, thanks to her loving and caring community. 66-year-old Nancy Jackson lost her ability to walk and has respiratory issues. On top of that, her Fort Myers home, built almost 100 years ago, had major issues. Jackson never asked...
DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme
Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer. The signs stated...
