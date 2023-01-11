ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 7

Linda S
2d ago

exhausted after trying to decipher it yeah and the way that lady typed out her message it was like she was speaking gibberish I couldn't understand half of what she said

Reply
3
SP
2d ago

Welcome to America! Top level education 😂This how she speaks and I am like them giving me headache and they had choppers and so many cars.....🫣😵‍💫

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County

A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: January 13

One lane shut on Palm Beach Bouelvard at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to crash. Authorities are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. Major delays on I-75 NB at mile marker 113 in Naples due to crash. Expect delays. 6:54 A.M.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle

Rebecca Resnick, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnick was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
NOKOMIS, FL
wengradio.com

Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest

Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 options remaining for new Fort Myers Police Department headquarters

The City of Fort Myers has narrowed down its list of possible locations for a new police department headquarters. No location has been finalized as of Friday, but the city has narrowed the field down to three locations. And the spots being considered aren’t too far from the current police headquarters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme

Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer. The signs stated...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy