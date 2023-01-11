The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.

LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO