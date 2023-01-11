ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

3 displaced after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy