Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening. Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s south side. Officers found one person had been...
39-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting on Brook Avenue: Police
On January 12, at around 9:56 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service from a residence in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
Man sentenced to prison for crimes inside his Henrico home
A Henrico County man has been sentenced to spend more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm possession, drug manufacturing, and bomb-making inside his West End home.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
Suspect killed in Hampton shootout was wanted in Christmas Day murder: Police
A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy was also wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
‘She could have been anywhere’: School bus takes 6-year-old to wrong stop twice, Chesterfield mother seeks answers
A Chesterfield mother is speaking out after she says her 6-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong location by her bus driver twice in the same school year.
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
3 displaced after house fire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
Officer in critical condition, suspect dead in Hampton shooting
An officer has been injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting in Hampton near Big Bethel Road, according to Hampton Police.
Driver who died when car crashed into residential pond in Chesterfield is identified
CHESTER — Chesterfield Police say a medical emergency may have led to the death of a motorist after driving his car into a residential retention pond Thursday morning in the county's Enon area. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:16 a.m. in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
17-year-old shot, killed in Hopewell, police say
According to the Hopewell Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.
Her father died inside the Richmond Jail. She wants answers: 'His life mattered'
The family of an inmate who died in the Richmond City Jail is heartbroken, stunned, and searching for answers. They said 37-year-old Steven Carey was the man who was found dead in the cell Wednesday.
Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies
A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
Man charged after Suffolk Mattress Firm & Tobacco and Vape struck by gunfire
Police arrived on the scene and found two commercial businesses, Mattress Firm and Tobacco and Vape, had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
