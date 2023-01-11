Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
Tanager Place: New Iowa bills could cause "irreparable harm" to kids and families
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is responding to two new bills in the statehouse that appear to be Iowa's answer to Florida's "Don't say gay" law. In a statement Thursday, Tanager said its staff and volunteers are in a unique position, as the only LGBTQ+ youth center in the community, to see firsthand the stress youth and young adults face daily.
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
Cyber attack on private company stoping recorders offices from updating real estate records
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Other than a short time period in January, the Linn County Recorders Office hasn’t been able to update real estate records since around Christmas time. Those records include liens on properties and information about loans or mortgages still outstanding. Linn County is one of...
Dubuque Airport sent security plans to TSA less than a month before first Avelo flights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport gave federal regulators less than a month to approve or deny their security plan, which would allow the airport to carry its first commercial flight since September. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) denied the airport’s security plan, resulting in Avelo Airlines...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
