Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building this morning. It's the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence

Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
