Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."

MARION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO