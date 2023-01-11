Read full article on original website
EW.com
Gwen Stefani declares herself Japanese and defends her Harajuku era
Gwen Stefani has once again addressed longstanding accusations of cultural appropriation pertaining to her Harajuku era, this time declaring that she has been so inspired by the culture of Japan that she considers herself Japanese. In an interview with Allure about her new beauty line, the singer and The Voice...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Pop the Confetti! Kanye West Is Reportedly Married to Yeezy Architectural Designer
Keeping up with the love life of Kanye West aka Ye isn't an easy feat. Ever since the “Donda” hitmaker's split with Kim Kardashian, he has been on a dating spree that includes actors, influencers, and models — from Julia Fox to Chaney Jones. Social media users...
AOL Corp
Why Prince Harry Leaking Kate Middleton's Texts to Meghan Markle Is Such a Big Deal
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." The recounting of the infamous bridesmaid dress feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton continues, thanks to the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. In the pages of his book, Harry addresses what went down (after Meghan discussed it with Oprah Winfrey in 2021).
TikTok chef’s resurfaced tweets about Black women spark backlash
With more than 250,000 followers and 2.7 million likes, Chef Way grew to stardom on TikTok for his cooking videos. But now, the social media influencer who is an assistant district attorney in Texas is facing backlash for his previous comments belittling Black women — particularly those with dark skin.
Prince William and Princess Kate Make 1st Joint Appearance Following Prince Harry’s Bombshell ‘Spare’ Claims: Photos
Business as usual! Prince William and Princess Kate were a united front as they carried out public engagements amid Prince Harry's Spare press tour. The couple were seen out and about in Merseyside on Thursday, January 12, as they prepared to open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital during their first stop. William, 40, and […]
AOL Corp
Prince Harry Says He Didn’t Choose Prince William as His Best Man, Claims Palace Lied
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle may have seemed like a fairy tale, but the Duke of Sussex reveals in his new memoir that there was more to the milestone day than what met the eye.
