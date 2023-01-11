Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
KPBS
Sister of missing Chula Vista woman testifies at murder preliminary hearing
A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified today. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before her sister May "Maya" Millete...
Victim of Weekend San Marcos Stabbing Dies in Hospital; Suspect in Custody
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Ocean Beach man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for fatal fentanyl sale
An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that caused another man's fatal overdose.
Teen Wounded in Shooting During Brawl at Teralta East Apartment Complex
A brawl in front of a Teralta East apartment complex escalated Friday into a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to a report of a group of about 10 youths fighting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Man accused of burning body of 15-year-old girl pleads not guilty
A family is hopeful for justice after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found burned in Linda Vista. The man prosecutors say is responsible pleaded not guilty to all charges in court.
Husband Who Barricaded Himself Inside Chula Vista Home Sentenced for Killing Wife
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
kusi.com
Maya Millete’s sister takes the stand, gives damaging testimony during preliminary hearing
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than two years after disappearing from her home told relatives before vanishing that if anything happened to her, her husband would be the person responsible, her sister testified Thursday. Maricris Drouaillet testified that about one week before...
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
San Diego Police identify victim of deadly East Village stabbing
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in the East Village, allegedly by a fellow transient.
KPBS
Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies
A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to 16 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Wife in Chula Vista
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
Dispute among large group in City Heights leads to shooting, 1 teen hospitalized
San Diego Police say shots rang out during an argument involving a large group of people in City Heights and it resulted in a teenage boy being struck by gunfire.
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
Police ask for public’s help in locating missing teen
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old male who went missing on Friday,
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
