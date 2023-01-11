ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies

A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

