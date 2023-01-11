This Simple Hack Makes Removing Permanent Marker a Snap

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How many times have you had someone, friends or family, accidentally stain or mark up something that you love or need? It could be some slime that got left on the couch and really dug itself into the fibers, or maybe it was some marker on the wall that wasn’t coming off without some extreme scrubbing.

Well, what about permanent markers? Personally, I never knew this hack, but TikTok creator Jasmine Ayon recently shared that there is a quick and easy solution to remove said marker from your non-fabric surfaces!

How does Jasmine know this fact? Well, to start with, she’s a teacher, so she has quite a few permanent-marked folders that she always wants to reuse, but for the longest time found it too hard to fully remove the marker. That is, until her daughter stepped in and told her that there was actually a really easy way she could get it off.

And the one thing she would need?

Apparently, it is sunscreen! That’s right; there is something about the chemical makeup of sunscreen that, when rubbed onto the permanent marker, actually breaks it down. Then all you have to do is give it a little wipe down, maybe two if the marker is really stuck on there, and it should come off without a fuss.

Of course, if you don’t have sunscreen, or maybe just don’t like the smell, you could also try the other tips that were thrown about in the comment section, including running over the words with dry erase marker (apparently, this works just as well) or even breaking out the WD40 for some heavy-duty cleaning!



