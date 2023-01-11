ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to learn more about Licton Springs Park Comfort Station rebuild

By OConnoK
 3 days ago
Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to learn about the Licton Springs Park comfort station/restroom replacement during an online meeting hosted by the Licton Springs Community Council.

Please join us online on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Join the Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82181408500?pwd=N0QvVCtjNTE2ODgwanJDSHQ1cHVYZz09 or dial in at 253.215.8782, Meeting ID: 821 8140 8500 and Passcode: 981213.

SPR will present the pre-design study that we are working on for replacement of the fire-damaged Licton Springs Park Comfort Station/Restroom. This study will identify the options for replacing the facility that was damaged in the fall of 2021 and recommend a preferred path forward. We will be discussing the future location, materials, and artwork for the building.

Licton Springs Park is located at 9536 Ashworth Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98103 with the comfort station located on the west side of the park along Ashworth Ave. N.

For additional information, please contact Zain Aldahlaki at zain.aldahlaki@seattle.gov or visit www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/licton-springs-park.

Thank you to the Licton Springs Community Council for partnering with SPR on this meeting. To learn more about the Licton Spring Community Council please visit https://lictonsprings.org.

