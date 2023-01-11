ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummingbird at 'Disney' Store Has Shoppers Totally Captivated

By Nicole Pomarico
What an absolute cutie!

When we think about visiting the Disney parks, we don't exactly think about all the wildlife we'll see there — unless, of course, we happen to be stopping by Animal Kingdom . In general, the animals who happen to be around are usually your average birds, squirrels... maybe a stray cat or two, if you're lucky. But some recent Disney visitors got a special treat with their sighting while shopping.

On TikTok, @fantasmicsorceri shared footage of a hummingbird who had made himself at home inside of the World of Disney store. This little guy is just exploring his heart out, much to the delight of everyone who got to see him that day!

He's flittering around, checking out some Mandalorian themed cups, and generally having a nice day, while all who noticed that there's a hummingbird in the store are watching (and squealing over) his every move. Not only is he adorable, but seeing a hummingbird is also considered lucky in some cultures, so we get why this is such a big deal.

The only sad part? He probably thought that the cups were flowers, which was probably really confusing for him. Poor thing!

Some people were worried that the hummingbird was in danger, but the OP did provide a happy update in the comments, reassuring everyone that he did make it out of the store, and another person who was there confirmed it.

"Birds get in stores all the time. Cast members were able to get it out and there are TONS of flowers in the area. The bird is fine," one person wrote.

We hope this little guy found his way to some yummy nectar and enjoyed his day of sight seeing. He deserves it!

