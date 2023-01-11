ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign effective immediately

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says two of its leaders have resigned, effective immediately.

Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday and Major Dennis Hansen submitted his Monday. Officials say both were accepted by the Sheriff and will take effect immediately.

Undersheriff Marcus Williams will be in charge of jail operations until a new chief is appointed, according to the Sheriff’s office.

These resignations come just one week after the jail’s leadership was called into question following two women’s deaths in custody in December.

Shannon Hanchett , known in the community as the “cookie queen,” was arrested in late November after an incident at a Norman AT&T store. The encounter was caught on police body camera. The officer who arrested her said she was “exhibiting behavior consistent with some sort of mental health disorder.”

She died inside a jail cell at the detention center 12 days later.

Kathryn Milano also died in custody after she was taken to the hospital for what deputies called a “pre-existing medical condition.” She died at the hospital on December 20. The sheriff’s office did not release a statement on her death until nine days later.

The Norman City Council met Tuesday to discuss the city’s mental health response.

