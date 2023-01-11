Read full article on original website
Chase Rice Brings Outlaw Tune ‘Way Down Yonder’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Watch]
Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell. Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes + the Internet Erupts [Pictures]
Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (Jan. 9) have gone viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead...
Maren Morris’ ‘Lunatics’ Show Out in Style for Girls Just Wanna Weekend [Picture]
Maren Morris and the Highwomen headed to Mexico this week to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and fans greeted them with a warm welcome when they got there. In fact, Morris shared one fan snapshot that she says had her "already crying before I even hit...
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]
Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, and this Friday (Jan. 13) will bring an extra special episode for country fans: Maren Morris is the celebrity guest judge. Ahead of the full episode, fans can get a first look at Morris' appearance on the show — including her dazzling outfit — right here on Taste of Country. Scroll down to see the country star posing on the set of the episode, complete with the show's full-time judges.
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Lauren Alaina Tells Brittany Aldean She’s ‘Scaring’ Her During Funny Phone Prank [Watch]
You can't be too unassuming when Jason Aldean or his wife Brittany call your phone. The two have been prank calling their friends, but rather than asking if the refrigerator is running, the pair have schemed up something else: One person wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them responses.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde
Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]
Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]
William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup
Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
25 Years Ago: Martina McBride Hits No. 1 With ‘A Broken Wing’
Twenty-four years ago today (Jan. 10, 1998), Martina McBride soared to No. 1 with her single "A Broken Wing." The song comes from McBride's multi-platinum-selling album Evolution. "A Broken Wing," which was McBride's second career No. 1 hit, is an honest look at an emotionally abusive relationship. McBride's powerful delivery...
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
Kane Brown + Family Take a Trip to Disney World — See Their Vacation Snapshots [Pictures]
Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn and their two daughters closed out a trip to Orlando, Fla. in the best way possible: With a trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The singer dedicated a carousel of social media snapshots to the experience, complete with a picture of the whole family in front of the park's Cinderella Castle. The couple's 3-year-old daughter Kingsley wore a shirt printed with Mickey Mouse characters and Minnie Mouse ears, and in one snapshot, a sticker on her shirt indicated that it was her first time visiting Disney World.
The Judds’ Songs: 10 Essential Tracks From Their Influential Career
The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.
Thomas Rhett’s Lack of Courage Has Kept Him From His Flying Dreams
Platinum records and sold-out tours are just a few of the dreams Thomas Rhett has already achieved. However, there is one that continues to elude him: Becoming a licensed pilot. If it sounds familiar, it's because being able to fly a plane has been on the singer's mind for years,...
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs
Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency
The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring. The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort...
