Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
See a Sneak Peek of Maren Morris’ Appearance as Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Picture]

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, and this Friday (Jan. 13) will bring an extra special episode for country fans: Maren Morris is the celebrity guest judge. Ahead of the full episode, fans can get a first look at Morris' appearance on the show — including her dazzling outfit — right here on Taste of Country. Scroll down to see the country star posing on the set of the episode, complete with the show's full-time judges.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
COLORADO STATE
Chris Young Drops ‘Looking for You,’ His First Solo Single in Three Years [Listen]

Chris Young picked a fine song to remind fans he's a solo artist. "Looking for You" is a vocal showcase built on sharp songwriting and an energetic arrangement. This first look at his next project is Young's first solo release to country radio since before the pandemic. Duets with Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny hit No. 1 on airplay charts in the three years since. It's difficult to imagine "Looking for You" ending that streak.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyler Childers, Morgan Wade + More Set for Bonnaroo 2023 — See the Full Lineup

Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade and Charley Crockett are among the top-tier talents scheduled to take the stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2023. The four-day festival will take place June 15-18, 2023, at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., 60 miles southeast of Nashville. Anchored by headlining performances from rapper Kendrick Lamar, EDM group Odesza and rock stalwarts Foo Fighters, the multi-genre event's lineup features an eclectic mix of talent representing country, Americana, folk and beyond.
MANCHESTER, TN
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kane Brown + Family Take a Trip to Disney World — See Their Vacation Snapshots [Pictures]

Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn and their two daughters closed out a trip to Orlando, Fla. in the best way possible: With a trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The singer dedicated a carousel of social media snapshots to the experience, complete with a picture of the whole family in front of the park's Cinderella Castle. The couple's 3-year-old daughter Kingsley wore a shirt printed with Mickey Mouse characters and Minnie Mouse ears, and in one snapshot, a sticker on her shirt indicated that it was her first time visiting Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring. The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
