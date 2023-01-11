ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty

Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs

Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]

William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Angelo, TX
