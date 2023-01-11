Flight cancellations and delays pile up after an FAA safety system outage

Read full article on original website
A damaged file may have caused the outage in an FAA system, leading to travel chaos
After thousands of flights were delayed or canceled on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration's preliminary investigation points to a "damaged database file" in a key system. The agency is still working to determine the root case of the outage in NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) — which alerts pilots and...
Here's the latest on the NOTAM outage that caused flight delays and cancellations
Flights across the U.S. slowly resumed Wednesday after a nationwide ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration, stemming from the outage of a crucial piece of technology. The failure of the Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, caused airlines to cancel more than 1,300 flights, and delay nearly 10,000...
Aviation leaders call for more funds for the FAA after this week's system failure
CHICAGO — In the wake of a crippling computer system failure this week, aviation industry leaders are calling on Congress and the White House to better support and fund the Federal Aviation Administration's efforts to modernize its outdated technology. Aviation safety advocates and industry experts say there were warning...
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been in the national spotlight a lot lately, and not always for positive reasons
China's COVID surge prompts CDC to expand a hunt for new variants among air travelers
It's early morning at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.,. and Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates. "Hello everybody. Welcome," she shouts with a big smile as arriving travelers flood through two large swinging doors. "Do you like to help the CDC to find new variants for COVID?"
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Joby George was 21 years old when he got his first job out of college, working for a software company focused on the pharmaceutical industry. He stayed with the company for 14 years, excited to play a role in making the medicines people take every day. When he eventually decided it was time for a change, he realized he might have a problem.
First orca whale to be stranded in southeast U.S. in decades showed signs of illness
Early Wednesday morning, someone spotted a rare sight for Florida: A killer whale over 20 feet long that had beached itself on the state's northern Atlantic coast. The first orca whale to beach itself in the southeast U.S. in nearly 70 years died shortly afterward of an illness in Palm Coast, Fla., officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries division said.
Security underpins U.S. ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia. But tensions linger
DUBAI — As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the United States is looking internationally to partners to weaken Russia's influence. It's also seeking to blunt China's growing reach. In the Mideast, President Joe Biden has reached out to Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and...
A special counsel will probe government documents at Biden's home and private office
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents came to be located at President Biden's Delaware residence and a think tank office in Washington he used for about three years. Garland named former Justice Department official Robert Hur to conduct the high-profile inquiry after...
